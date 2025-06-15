Aftermath of Israeli bombing in Tehran.

The Israeli military has officially announced that it has completed a large-scale wave of strikes aimed at weakening the Iranian regime's weapons-producing capabilities.

❗️Iran's Fars news agency confirms the death of the head of the IRGC's intelligence organization, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi , and his deputy, General Hassan Mohaqiq , in today's Idrail airstrike (possibly on the IRGC headquarters).

Also killed was senior intelligence official Mohsen Bagheri .