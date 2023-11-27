The Reincarnation of the Men in the Transfiguration, Moses, Yahshua and Elijah?

Known Sources for Images in Video:
King David - Statue Currently Located at Tomb of David in Jerusalem
Yahshua - 2nd-Century Fresco style Image of the Last Supper discovered in Catacombs of St. Domitilla in Rome
Elijah - Image Flourished in 9th century BCE (900 BCE - 801 BCE)
John the Baptist - Serbo-Byzantine style Image discovered in Serbian Orthodox monastery located in Gračanica, Kosovo. This monastery was built by the Serbian king, Stefan Milutin, in 1321
Was The Egyptian Crown Prince Thutmose The Real Moses?
The Wives Of Moses & Thutmose IV
Who is the PHARAOH of the EXODUS? | Pt.8
Where Septuagint/Blue Letter Bible Reveal: Yahshua (Jesus) is the Reincarnation of King David
