The Reincarnation of the Men in the Transfiguration, Moses, Yahshua and Elijah?
End Time News
Published 13 hours ago

Known Sources for Images in Video:

King David - Statue Currently Located at Tomb of David in Jerusalem 

Yahshua - 2nd-Century Fresco style Image of the Last Supper discovered in Catacombs of St. Domitilla in Rome

Elijah - Image Flourished in 9th century BCE (900 BCE - 801 BCE)

John the Baptist - Serbo-Byzantine style Image discovered in Serbian Orthodox monastery located in Gračanica, Kosovo. This monastery was built by the Serbian king, Stefan Milutin, in 1321


Was The Egyptian Crown Prince Thutmose The Real Moses?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NM3WaJy1UnI

The Wives Of Moses & Thutmose IV

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8joZW0oX6iw

Who is the PHARAOH of the EXODUS? | Pt.8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m773kosHTvo

Where Septuagint/Blue Letter Bible Reveal: Yahshua (Jesus) is the Reincarnation of King David

https://www.brighteon.com/f34160e8-82df-4c50-8eae-0641917f5412
















Keywords
jesusjohn the baptistmosesyahshuaelijahreincarnationthe two witnesseslookalikes

