Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
LIVE Q&A With Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin
channel image
What is happening
9070 Subscribers
Shop now
83 views
Published a day ago
ITM TRADING, INC.
 Streamed live 10/4/2023   #bank #economy #gold
LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR WEALTH IN UNCERTAIN TIMES WITH ITM TRADING 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Schedule your FREE strategy now: https://calendly.com/itmtrading/youtube?utm_content=QA1042023&month=2023-10

or by calling 877-410-1414. Viewer Questions:

Question 1: 1:00 how will a person be able to use gold and silver in a world that only accepts CBDCs for monetary transactions?

Question 2: 5:05 What happens to my mortgage if the bank goes under? Question 3: 5:40 Can you please explain how a skyrocketing dollar on the DXY affects the overall economy? Why is this so burdensome for the global economy? What happens to the US economy because of this?

Question 4: 10:15 If the currency becomes hyper inflated. Does the current National Debt of 33 trillion + become easier to pay off?

Question 5: 11:35 When the implosion eventually occurs, will commodities get taken down initially and then rebound?

Question 6: 13:30 Tennessee says no CBDC they are going to gold and silver. any thoughts on this information?

Question 7: 15:00 Wouldn't the rise of automation make the cost to production cheaper and thus mean deflation is coming and PMs less desirable?

Question 8: 19:15 How do we as the people take back our country? We as a majority, see if but don’t know how to stop it

Question 9: 20:50 How can Citi Bank start their own digital money 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/questions-on-the-potential-financial-collapse-stocks-cbdcs/

🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER Take the first step towards financial security by downloading our free guide on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟧 Beyond Gold & Silver:    / beyondgoldsilver   🟧 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a  Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #bank #economy #gold

Keywords
economymoneygoldsilverdebtdollarinflationq and alynette zangeric griffin

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket