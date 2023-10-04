LIVE Q&A With Lynette Zang and Eric Griffin

or by calling 877-410-1414. Viewer Questions:
Question 1: 1:00 how will a person be able to use gold and silver in a world that only accepts CBDCs for monetary transactions?
Question 2: 5:05 What happens to my mortgage if the bank goes under? Question 3: 5:40 Can you please explain how a skyrocketing dollar on the DXY affects the overall economy? Why is this so burdensome for the global economy? What happens to the US economy because of this?
Question 4: 10:15 If the currency becomes hyper inflated. Does the current National Debt of 33 trillion + become easier to pay off?
Question 5: 11:35 When the implosion eventually occurs, will commodities get taken down initially and then rebound?
Question 6: 13:30 Tennessee says no CBDC they are going to gold and silver. any thoughts on this information?
Question 7: 15:00 Wouldn't the rise of automation make the cost to production cheaper and thus mean deflation is coming and PMs less desirable?
Question 8: 19:15 How do we as the people take back our country? We as a majority, see if but don’t know how to stop it
Question 9: 20:50 How can Citi Bank start their own digital money 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION 📑 TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/questions-on-the-potential-financial-collapse-stocks-cbdcs/
🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER Take the first step towards financial security by downloading our free guide on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-g.... 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟧 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟧 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Our comments will have a Call us today to schedule your first strategy session: 877-410-1414. ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #bank #economy #gold
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.