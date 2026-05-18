The Death Cult at the Top — Why Children Are Their Religion

The satanic deep state globalist cabal of ultra-wealthy elite bloodlines — who have ruled over humanity for centuries — is involved in the trafficking, sexual ritualistic and sacrificial abuse, cannibalism, and torture of children at the highest levels of power around the world.





This is more than just intelligence blackmail operations to control governance. This is a religion. A way of life. A death cult. A literal dark, ancient belief system connected to evil itself — practiced since the Canaanite gods of old. Dark magic. Witchcraft. Occult belief systems that truly unlocked something not of this world.





They wouldn't do it for centuries if they weren't getting something out of it. So what are they getting exactly? Wealth. Power. Pleasure. Life.





From Kabbalistic teachings to the ancient sigils of Solomon. From Albert Pike's Morals and Dogma to John Dee's Enochian magic — a celestial speech with its own alphabet, claimed to be revealed by angels. From Aleister Crowley and The Book of the Law to Helena Blavatsky. Moloch. Baal. Nimrod. Horus. Satan. Lucifer himself.





These people don't just worship gods. They want to become gods.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.