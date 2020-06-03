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We Were Warned: The Founders on Standing Armies
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23 views • June 03, 2020
Over and over and over - the Founders railed and warned against the dangers of standing armies. Even those who felt they were needed, still considered them dangerous to liberty, sought to limit their use and scope.
Path to Liberty: June 3, 2020
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Path to Liberty: June 3, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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