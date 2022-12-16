There is an ongoing conflict between God and the Devil and all of humanity is involved whether we like it or not. God is actively working to show His righteousness and Satan is doing what he can to sabotage the works of God. The Lord is using His people to destroy the kingdom of Satan and the latter is using his people to cause destruction in the kingdom of God.

No one is neutral in this proxy war. Every human is involved but we don't have any spiritual power since we are a spirit in a physical body. To offset this limitation, God baptizes His people in the Holy Spirit. Jesus has provided spiritual authority to His followers which can be used against the Kingdom of Satan.

While this authority is available to all of humanity, it is limited to believers in Christ and will only work if you follow the instructions laid out by Jesus in the New Testament. The earth is a hostile environment but you can thrive during your time here. If you don't know a whole lot about the spirit world, spiritual warfare and how to combat sickness, depression, possession by evil spirits, etc., then this is a message you will want to hear.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1652.pdf

RLJ-1652 -- MAY 20, 2018

WHY DO PEOPLE SUFFER?

Part 3: A Covert War

