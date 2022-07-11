25 year old Canadian woman killed by VAXX induced HEMORRHAGIC STROKE

Remembered as tenacious and an immense talent, rising Vancouver recording star Olivia Quan has died at 25The Vancouver music community is mourning the passing of recording engineer and producer Olivia Quan. The death has been reported by Monarch Studios, where the Juno-nominated West Coaster had worked since 2016.

Quan passed away July 1 at the age of 25. No cause of death has been given.

In a post on its web site, Monarch described Quan as a tenacious talent dedicated to the art of blending analog and digital recordings.

“Olivia was a huge part of our family at Monarch,” the post reads, “and the loss of her immense talent, energy, and generosity will be felt by the enormous community of people that had the opportunity to collaborate and learn with her. May her spirit live on in all of our hearts.”

Over the course of her career Quan worked with such artists as Hey Ocean!, City & Colour, Sam Lynch, Amanda Sum, and Said the Whale.

She received Juno nominations this year for her work with Desirée Dawson, Luca Fogale, and Matthew V.

Monarch noted that the Vancouver music community will get the chance to share their memories of Quan at a celebration of life to be announced in the coming days.

SOURCES:

monarchstudios . com/engineers/

monarchstudios . com/contact/

straight . com/news/1368166/nimbus-school-recording-media-helps-young-recording-engineer-find-her-footing





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