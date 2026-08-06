Noah’s days gay nephilim & transvestite fallen angel returned so 33% boys molested & demon-possessed

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront. The Western feminist nations’ one in three girls, who are molested by the nephilim reptilian hybrid androgynous demon spirit elites, get demon-possessed by male demons to become an angry feminist “women’s equality” masculine domineering “Jezebel spirit” “female witchcraft rebellion” “women’s head coverings rebelling” women. The Western feminist nations’ one in three boys, who are molested by the nephilim reptilian hybrid androgynous demon spirit elites, get demon-possessed and become angry abusive men or effeminate gay men. We are seeing a repeat of the Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim civilization evil demon-possessed human populace, because so many Noah’s days gay nephilim dead disembodied demon spirit raphaim and so many transvestite fallen angels have been released from the abyss where God had imprisoned them after Noah’s flood, because the millions of fake Christians have redefined hundreds of Bible verses for their hundreds of fake foreign gods to invite in these demons & devils into their governments & churches & Western feminist nations. These demons & devils in cloned hybrid human-looking avatar bodies & child-molested Satanist witch human servant bodies are raping & sodomizing & molesting millions of human specie children in the Western feminist nations now left & right & back & front. They are torturing & raping & satanically sacrificing & eating 12 million children, and opening 66 million abortion child sacrifice ritual black magick energy wormhole portals to bring back millions of demons & fallen angels, too. The Western feminist nations’ populaces will get exterminated soon just as in Noah’s days. The reason why these millions of Christian churches refuse to help the demon-possessed & demonized & demonically oppressed people by saying that it is just a mental issue or a medical issue, or they just pray a short prayer for them and leave them, is because these millions of Christian churches are run by nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors who are demons themselves. Demons do not cast out demons, but they try to demon-possess the Christians instead. That is why they introduce their head witch inside their churches, who specializes in the deliverance ministry, and they come to your home to try to curse your home and lay their hands on you to try to place sexually perverted enslaving witchcraft bondage fallen angels & demons into your body by calling it a “Christian deliverance ministry.” Preach this in your next Sunday church service, so that all your church member witch assassins will try to assassinate you and slaughter your genetic descendant idols, and 99% of your church donators will leave your church in disgust & anger & sheer terror, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine