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Bill Gates TRANSGÉNERO vs Elon Musk TRANSHUMANO
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13 views • April 26, 2022
Contexto: Bill Gates vendió baratas sus acciones de Tesla, insinuando que Tesla no hace suficiente para ayudar al medio ambiente.
Esto enfado a Musk, y suelta un tweet comparando a Gates con el nuevo y controversial emoji 'transgénero' que Apple acaba de agregar a su dispositivos. Un tweet que ya se volvió mega viral.
Qué hay detrás de esta rivalidad?
Dentro del ámbito oligarca aún se están peleando por las piezas más grandes del pastel monopolístico del 2030.
Esto enfado a Musk, y suelta un tweet comparando a Gates con el nuevo y controversial emoji 'transgénero' que Apple acaba de agregar a su dispositivos. Un tweet que ya se volvió mega viral.
Qué hay detrás de esta rivalidad?
Dentro del ámbito oligarca aún se están peleando por las piezas más grandes del pastel monopolístico del 2030.
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