© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
About those Conspiracy "Theories"..
Follow
2
Share
Report
30 views • January 23, 2022
About those Conspiracy "Theories"...
The Term “conspiracy theorist” is a label used by the establishment to dismiss the idea that powerful people might get together and actually plan anything - George Carlin
"They try to make it so that a belief in a conspiracy makes you somehow outside the norm, that you’re a kook, that you’re a conspiracy buff, they say "He’s just a conspiracy buff." Well, I’d like to read you something that I wrote: Do I believe in conspiracies? Nahhh. Do I believe powerful people would get together and plan for certain outcomes? Nahhh. Do I believe powerful interests would operate outside the law and maybe even kill people? Nahhh. Do I believe secret government agencies might feel the need to assassinate a person and cover it up? Nahhh. I think everything in America is open and clean and above board and powerful people always play by the rules ;) " -George Carlin
George Carlin: Conspiracy Theorists and Powerful People
https://youtu.be/S-_IItTgg7s
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube - https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre_Playlists
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
The Term “conspiracy theorist” is a label used by the establishment to dismiss the idea that powerful people might get together and actually plan anything - George Carlin
"They try to make it so that a belief in a conspiracy makes you somehow outside the norm, that you’re a kook, that you’re a conspiracy buff, they say "He’s just a conspiracy buff." Well, I’d like to read you something that I wrote: Do I believe in conspiracies? Nahhh. Do I believe powerful people would get together and plan for certain outcomes? Nahhh. Do I believe powerful interests would operate outside the law and maybe even kill people? Nahhh. Do I believe secret government agencies might feel the need to assassinate a person and cover it up? Nahhh. I think everything in America is open and clean and above board and powerful people always play by the rules ;) " -George Carlin
George Carlin: Conspiracy Theorists and Powerful People
https://youtu.be/S-_IItTgg7s
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
Shane's Playlists on Roxytube - https://www.roxytube.com/v/NuWOc1
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre_Playlists
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.