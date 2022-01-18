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Green Eggs and Ham with Sarah Palin
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271 views • January 18, 2022
At least Sarah was alive. That is more the present leaders.
Let's have some fun with Sarah Palin! That's with her not about her.
extracted from http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO6C5UwwJTA for use at http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
This was put up for fun, NO comments here. Thanks
Let's have some fun with Sarah Palin! That's with her not about her.
extracted from http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oO6C5UwwJTA for use at http://morethanyouwantedtoknow.com/
This was put up for fun, NO comments here. Thanks
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