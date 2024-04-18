Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Deadly Australia
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
97 Subscribers
67 views
Published 16 hours ago

Due to recent events in Australia involving knives, the United States has issued travel warnings for Americans planning to visit Australia.

Meme By:

Frank M. Lopez

'Waltzing Matilda' sung by Slim Dusty

Closing Theme Music:

'Waltzing Matilda' by Rob Mendoza on guitar

Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Rob Mendoza and this channel.

pce thu21:52

Keywords
australiamemetouristsus travel warningaustralian traveltourism australia

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket