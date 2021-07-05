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DEADLY COVID19 VACCINES: MORE PEOPLE REGRET HAVING THESE CANCER CAUSING INJECTIONS WITH STERILIZATION AGENTS
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316 views • July 05, 2021
COVID19 VACCINES EVENTUALLY LEAD TO A FASTER DEATH TO THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN POISONED BY THEIR OWN GREEDY, MONEY LOVING DOCTORS.
Know that many of your more serious side effects from taking the Covid19 vaccines may not show up the hours and weeks after that brain damaging shot but most likely appear within 93 days after having taken the Cancer causing injection.
The pedophiles families that own the big Drug & Vaccine companies, most of the Mainstream Media in North America, the World Health Organization and the corrupt CDC plus Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Dr. Bonnie Henry have convinced your government to deem the Vaccine manufacturers NOT LIABLE for any Deaths or Damage done by their toxic Vaccines that slowly destroy the brain. Therefore, if you or any of your family members die or is seriously injured by a covid19 vaccines with sterilization agents in them, YOU CAN NOT SUE the Drug Companies for damages.
Take photos and videos of your family members before and after getting their vaccine. Record any side effects as evidence to report to the Vaccine Adverse Effect Report System ( VAERS ) or in Canada you can try to report to the health-infobase.canada.ca at https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
Know that when a vaccine kills or injures a patients, it is NOT the vaccine company that pays for damages but the TAX PAYERS if injury can be proven.
Some of the common side effects that occur within the first 93 days of taking a covid19 vaccine are:
Blood clots leading to Heart Attacks, Brain strokes; bleeding out of your own capillaries, bleeding in the brain, serious skin rashes, terrible head migraines, extreme high blood pressure to the point of having a stroke, numbness and tingling of the arm and hands, body tremors, non-stop body convulsions, swollen lymph nodes, brain fog to the point of having Dementia or Alzheimer's, Seizures, Thick Blood Clotting during menstrual cycles the size of a fist, Electric shock feeling inside the core of your body as continuous vibrations, Anaphylactic Reactions to Food to the point of suffocation, Body and Face paralysis, development of Blood Cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma Cancer plus life long autoimmune diseases. Many vaccinated people had their previous painful SHINGLES DISEASE re-active after taking the covid19 vaccine.
BEWARE these covid19 vaccines LOWERS YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM whereby previous viruses re-emerge like the Chicken Pox virus injected with Varicella Vaccine hides inside you spine and comes back out as painful long lasting blisters which you greedy doctor will label as SHINGLES disease. Children who have had develop the Chicken Pox virus naturally and did not catch it from a vaccinated person shedding the virus, will develop life long immunity to that strain of chicken pox.
DO NOT STAND CLOSE TO VACCINATED PEOPLE
TOXIC, VACCINATED PEOPLE WHO CONTINUES TO SHED THE DEADLY COVID19 SPIKE PROTEIN VIRUS FROM THEIR BODIES FOR UP TO 4 MONTHS AFTER GETTING VACCINATED, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO DONATION THEIR DIRTY, TOXIN CONTAMINED BLOOD FULL OF COVID19 SPIKE PROTEIN VIRUSES TO OTHERS. This is the same with the manufactured SEASONAL FLU that the CDC and mainstream media plus corrupt doctors create every year by injecting the vulnerable seniors in care home with the brain damaging FLU VACCINES, then these seniors spread the vaccine strain of the flu ( not the wild strain ) to their visiting family members, thus spread and creating the next FLU SEASON. Notice how the mainstream media has disappeared the past Flu Season in favor of promoting this current Covid19 Virus to help their masters ( Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Queen of England, pedophiles in the VATICAN and inside the City of London within London ) gain more $billions in profits from Vaccine STOCKS and Vaccine Sales.
Beware that Biden is controlled by the Communist Party in China ( not the Chinese citizens ), the Democrats will be slowly introducing their Vaccine Passports & Cards plus mobile apps to RESTRICT everything you do, eat and travel to. Later will come the QUANTUM DOT VACCINE TATTOO which can NEVER BE REMOVED. Right now Trudeau of Canada and Biden plus Harris are working hard to make you believe that the Vaccine passports can protect the world again the covid19 virus that has a 99.8% recovery rate when the drug cure of IVERMECTIN or HYDROCHLOROQUINE + zinc is given to the patients the instant they enter the hospital. These patients given the cures will not have lasting covid19 side effects and will recover within 3-5 days as good as new. But the corrupt Biden and the CDC have censored these cures for covid19 with the help of the corrupt FBI & CIA controlled Google, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitch, Youtube, Twitter & PayPal
The CPR test DO NOT WORK, they give False Positives & False Negatives. DO NOT BELIEVE THE COVID19 NUMBERS GIVEN BY THE PAID LYING MAINSTREAM MEDIA TO PROMOTE THE SALES OF MORE DEADLY, BRAIN DAMAGING VACCINES
LEADERS LIE, WE DIE
Know that many of your more serious side effects from taking the Covid19 vaccines may not show up the hours and weeks after that brain damaging shot but most likely appear within 93 days after having taken the Cancer causing injection.
The pedophiles families that own the big Drug & Vaccine companies, most of the Mainstream Media in North America, the World Health Organization and the corrupt CDC plus Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates and Dr. Bonnie Henry have convinced your government to deem the Vaccine manufacturers NOT LIABLE for any Deaths or Damage done by their toxic Vaccines that slowly destroy the brain. Therefore, if you or any of your family members die or is seriously injured by a covid19 vaccines with sterilization agents in them, YOU CAN NOT SUE the Drug Companies for damages.
Take photos and videos of your family members before and after getting their vaccine. Record any side effects as evidence to report to the Vaccine Adverse Effect Report System ( VAERS ) or in Canada you can try to report to the health-infobase.canada.ca at https://health-infobase.canada.ca/covid-19/vaccine-safety/
Know that when a vaccine kills or injures a patients, it is NOT the vaccine company that pays for damages but the TAX PAYERS if injury can be proven.
Some of the common side effects that occur within the first 93 days of taking a covid19 vaccine are:
Blood clots leading to Heart Attacks, Brain strokes; bleeding out of your own capillaries, bleeding in the brain, serious skin rashes, terrible head migraines, extreme high blood pressure to the point of having a stroke, numbness and tingling of the arm and hands, body tremors, non-stop body convulsions, swollen lymph nodes, brain fog to the point of having Dementia or Alzheimer's, Seizures, Thick Blood Clotting during menstrual cycles the size of a fist, Electric shock feeling inside the core of your body as continuous vibrations, Anaphylactic Reactions to Food to the point of suffocation, Body and Face paralysis, development of Blood Cancers like Leukemia and Lymphoma Cancer plus life long autoimmune diseases. Many vaccinated people had their previous painful SHINGLES DISEASE re-active after taking the covid19 vaccine.
BEWARE these covid19 vaccines LOWERS YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM whereby previous viruses re-emerge like the Chicken Pox virus injected with Varicella Vaccine hides inside you spine and comes back out as painful long lasting blisters which you greedy doctor will label as SHINGLES disease. Children who have had develop the Chicken Pox virus naturally and did not catch it from a vaccinated person shedding the virus, will develop life long immunity to that strain of chicken pox.
DO NOT STAND CLOSE TO VACCINATED PEOPLE
TOXIC, VACCINATED PEOPLE WHO CONTINUES TO SHED THE DEADLY COVID19 SPIKE PROTEIN VIRUS FROM THEIR BODIES FOR UP TO 4 MONTHS AFTER GETTING VACCINATED, SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO DONATION THEIR DIRTY, TOXIN CONTAMINED BLOOD FULL OF COVID19 SPIKE PROTEIN VIRUSES TO OTHERS. This is the same with the manufactured SEASONAL FLU that the CDC and mainstream media plus corrupt doctors create every year by injecting the vulnerable seniors in care home with the brain damaging FLU VACCINES, then these seniors spread the vaccine strain of the flu ( not the wild strain ) to their visiting family members, thus spread and creating the next FLU SEASON. Notice how the mainstream media has disappeared the past Flu Season in favor of promoting this current Covid19 Virus to help their masters ( Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Queen of England, pedophiles in the VATICAN and inside the City of London within London ) gain more $billions in profits from Vaccine STOCKS and Vaccine Sales.
Beware that Biden is controlled by the Communist Party in China ( not the Chinese citizens ), the Democrats will be slowly introducing their Vaccine Passports & Cards plus mobile apps to RESTRICT everything you do, eat and travel to. Later will come the QUANTUM DOT VACCINE TATTOO which can NEVER BE REMOVED. Right now Trudeau of Canada and Biden plus Harris are working hard to make you believe that the Vaccine passports can protect the world again the covid19 virus that has a 99.8% recovery rate when the drug cure of IVERMECTIN or HYDROCHLOROQUINE + zinc is given to the patients the instant they enter the hospital. These patients given the cures will not have lasting covid19 side effects and will recover within 3-5 days as good as new. But the corrupt Biden and the CDC have censored these cures for covid19 with the help of the corrupt FBI & CIA controlled Google, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitch, Youtube, Twitter & PayPal
The CPR test DO NOT WORK, they give False Positives & False Negatives. DO NOT BELIEVE THE COVID19 NUMBERS GIVEN BY THE PAID LYING MAINSTREAM MEDIA TO PROMOTE THE SALES OF MORE DEADLY, BRAIN DAMAGING VACCINES
LEADERS LIE, WE DIE
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