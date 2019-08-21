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Rashida Tlaib's Evil Plan For Israel And President Trump's Destruction
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25 views • August 21, 2019
Rashida Tlaib claims she is being persecuted by the state of Israel and President Trump because she Israel chose to cancel her state visit. Will Johnson breaks down the left's plot to defeat the President.
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