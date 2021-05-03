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UNBREAKING SCIENCE: TESTGATE- RT PCR tests
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22 views • May 03, 2021
UNBREAKING SCIENCE: TESTGATE
The NAATEC Consortium announces the launch of its fundraiser to fund an IPAK Study to see what's really in the clinical samples being diagnosed as "COVID19" - and to assess the false positive rate.
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
The NAATEC Consortium announces the launch of its fundraiser to fund an IPAK Study to see what's really in the clinical samples being diagnosed as "COVID19" - and to assess the false positive rate.
Support WWDNYK Studios, Unbreaking Science, Talk Nerdy to Me, and Uncanny Valley on Patreon! http://patreon.com/wwdnyknsor
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