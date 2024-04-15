Nicotine - The Complete Exposé by Dr. Bryan Ardis

Dr. Ardis explores the controversial topic of nicotine.





Challenging commonly held beliefs about its addictiveness and highlighting its potential benefits for health. He discusses the history of misinformation surrounding nicotine addiction and presents evidence suggesting that nicotine may have therapeutic effects, particularly in treating diseases like Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis.





Dr. Ardis also delves into the role of nicotine in COVID-19, discussing studies that have found potential protective effects against the virus. Additionally, he addresses the presence of snake venom phosphodiesterase in COVID-19 vaccines and recommends natural ingredients to neutralize its effects.





Throughout this episode, Dr. Ardis advocates for a reevaluation of public health policies and encourages listeners to question mainstream narratives about nicotine.





https://store-r9hsenkogm.mybigcommerce.com/content/The%20Dr.%20Ardis%20Show%20-%20How%20To%20Use%20Nicotine%20Protocol.pdf





- How to Use Nicotine

- Isn’t Nicotine Addictive

- Nicotine And Long-Haulers

- How to Use Nicotine Patches

- How to Use Nicotine Gum

- Trusted Brands of Nicotine Agents

- and much more...