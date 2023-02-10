2/09/2023 -- New Deep Earthquake below Turkey -- potential for spread West -- USA W. Coast due

This update covers the new seismic development in Turkey , a deep earthquake below the Westernmost point of seismic activity , a potential sign of a new earthquake to the West (about 200 miles west still in Turkey).





I hope I am wrong on this, but only time will tell (few days most likely).





Additionally, hoping for the spread to go across Europe into the Adriatic (not on land, missing any damage to cities).. looking for M5.9 range in the Adriatic Central Italy, as well as a M5.9 by Albania. Romania looking for the third upper M5.0 range event over the next few days. None of this has happened yet.





As long as we remain stuck in Turkey (no big spread going across Europe yet), the potential builds for a new significant quake in Turkey. Hope for the best, but plan for the worst. We are not talking weeks, we are talking days on this.





USA West Coast also set to move, but likely in the M4.9 range down by Salton Sea, could go bigger than M4.9, but I don't have anything to base seismic on due to lack of reporting off the Pacific Northwest coast.





West Pacific Indonesia a new spot to watch at the Indo / PNG border for large activity M6.5+ as well as New Zealand (east by northeast of) for the antipode quake which may or may not be coming ( I don't forecast antipode quakes normally).





Overall, we are in what I call "go time"... don't be scared, be prepared!





