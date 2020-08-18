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Prophetic dream warns of Christians Sending Killer Robots to Exterminate other Christians
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39 views • August 18, 2020
This 49-minute message shares a prophetic dream I received on July 28, 2020, in which I saw Christians being hunted and killed by robots owned and operated by other Christians. For more messages like this or to share comments, visit: https://z3news.com/w/category/podcasts/
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