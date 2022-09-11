Create New Account
Wake Up! 9/11 - COLD HARD TRUTH
53 views
Wake Up! Productions
Published 2 months ago

The official events are bamboozling where it becomes easy to look under the hood and see the problem. At least 8 Israeli "art students" with construction passes to  work in the towers reveal through an illicit project of theirs that boxes of blasting caps were used to enclose their 91st floor balcony. They called themselves "GELATIN" and what is gelatin used in combination with? Gasoline and the product: NAPALM. There was also an elevator upgrade in both towers where possible mini nuke devices were installed.

Keywords
world trade centertwin towersisraelifloorwtc91art studentsmini nuke91st

