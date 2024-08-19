BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exposed: over 100 years of deception in income tax law definitions to enslave you
Free Yourself here: https://www.freedomlawschool.org/7-steps
The truth is, the explicit language of federal tax laws from 1913 to 1960 has been used to mislead you into becoming a voluntary taxpayer of the Federal Government. Discover how key legal definitions have subtly manipulated you into paying income taxes that neither you nor your ancestors were ever legally obligated to pay. Prepare for a groundbreaking revelation that could liberate you from the chains of the IRS slavery.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, will show you how the income tax deception and hoax has been perpetuated and imposed on the American people for over 100 years.  He will take you back to 1913, the year that the 16th amendment of the Constitution was supposedly ratified and show you how key definitions have tricked you into slavery, when in fact you have always been FREE!

infowarsincome taxirstaxlawfederal income taxincomewithholdingtax courttaxable incometrade or business
