© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-23
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 23, 2021
"The people cannot be all, and always informed. The part which is wrong will be discontent to the importance of the facts they misconceive. The Tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants."
-Thomas Jefferson-
-Thomas Jefferson-
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.