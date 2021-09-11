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For The Love Of Guns //Episode 5// 10 2A Myths That Drive Me Nuts
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20 views • September 11, 2021
There are things that make me mad and then there are things that piss me off. We are granted rights when we are born and they should be fought for vigorously and the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed is one of them.
I am not saying that people need to own a gun, but your fears should not interfere with my rights. If you do not partake in a right, it doesn't mean that the rest of us that do should pay the price.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee #2a #secondamendment
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Video Index:
0:00 intro
0:57 The Second Amendment Is Outdated
2:42 The Second Amendment Is For Militia Only
3:33 The Second Amendment Is Not An Individual Right
5:18 The Second Amendment Still Allows Gun Control
5:54 The Second Amendment Is Not Important
6:38 The Second Amendment Is For Hunting
7:15 The Second Amendment Is For Muskets Only
8:34 The Second Amendment is Racist
9:25 The Second Amendment Allows For Mass Shootings
11:01 The Second Amendment Is Irrelevant In A Modern Age
12:55 Final Thoughts
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
I am not saying that people need to own a gun, but your fears should not interfere with my rights. If you do not partake in a right, it doesn't mean that the rest of us that do should pay the price.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee #2a #secondamendment
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 intro
0:57 The Second Amendment Is Outdated
2:42 The Second Amendment Is For Militia Only
3:33 The Second Amendment Is Not An Individual Right
5:18 The Second Amendment Still Allows Gun Control
5:54 The Second Amendment Is Not Important
6:38 The Second Amendment Is For Hunting
7:15 The Second Amendment Is For Muskets Only
8:34 The Second Amendment is Racist
9:25 The Second Amendment Allows For Mass Shootings
11:01 The Second Amendment Is Irrelevant In A Modern Age
12:55 Final Thoughts
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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