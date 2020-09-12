Ram-virus, punitive pseudo-medicine and world fascism

A technique based on the Koch triad has been used for more than 100 years. It is always necessary in order for a particular bacterium or virus to be recognized as the causative agent of the disease. Roughly speaking, the pathogen must be isolated from the patient’s body in a pure culture, then a healthy person must be infected with this pure culture, after which this pathogen must again be isolated from an artificially infected person in a pure culture.



The test for the lice of modern pseudo-medicine was carried out with the so-called HIV/AIDS, when this pseudo-virus was simply invented according to the principle "do not need a new virus, but need a new test". That is, no Koch triad was used and could not be applied to a nonexistent virus. Independent experts recognized the photos of this pseudovirus as fake. There are two types of tests for the so-called HIV in the world, and they are different in different countries (strictly only one type of test in a particular country). These tests made at the same time almost never give a positive result together. For example, the exploration conducted in Russia using the "ELISA" test yielded 30,000 positive results, but only 66 (0.22% !!!) of them were confirmed by another "WESTERN BLOT" test.



The same goes for ram-virus. I insist on the term ram-virus, since any name can be applied to something that does not exist. The use of the term "coronavirus" is unacceptable, since this is a hysterical indulging to the zombie tv-box. I think they chose “coronavirus” because the previous artificial hysteria with the so-called bird and swine flu was not very successful, not only because of less funding for global lies, but also not very psycho-virus name of the main subject of lies. You can not insult the rams with pork and bird epithets, give them the corona. And the fact that the dogs were offended because of muzzles had putting on the rams, so the dog is a friend of a man, she will forgive.



That is, ram-virus in its pure form has not yet been isolated, not to mention the Koch triad, and the so-called PCR tests determine not the virus, but increased excretion of exosomes by the body, which occurs during intoxication of the body for many reasons, including traditional flu, classic bacterial infections, poisoning with poor-quality food, increased electromagnetic radiation, etc. etc.



The result is a picture familiar from the so-called AIDS, when positive results of false test were observed during ordinary pregnancy, flu and other types of acute respiratory infections, vaccination against influenza and other diseases, hepatitis, tuberculosis, renal failure, rheumatoid arthritis and due to TENS! other reasons. Including positive results were recorded MANY times in healthy people as a result of obscure cross-reactions. Here, too, everything is logical. False test which had concocted in an incomprehensible way, is really unclear behaves.



And untruthful test to the ram-virus in a similar way is highly likely to be positive for many reasons, especially in people weakened by real illnesses. But for healthy people too - it is not for nothing that they have already worked all this out on the so-called AIDS.



Thus, not only the pandemic, but even the virus that supposedly caused it, doesn't exist. But there is global fascism, the hallmark of which is precisely at first psycho-manipulative, and then forceful imposition of what is, what is not, who is to live, who is not.



And punitive pseudo-medicine, judging by the background to AIDS, has long been an accomplice to this fascism. Please do not translate all this to specific doctors. This refers to medicine as a system. But specific doctors talking about death from ram-virus of cancer's patient are like polizeies in occupied territory, all the more so since modern hybrid wars are waged in such a way that relatively humane killing with firearms is considered much less effective than other methods.





That is, Hitler in the coffin will surely turn over. You can shoot a limited number of people, because the executioners' fingers will be tired tritely. You can dupe much more, as shown by the global terrorist attack with the ram-virus. And the loss of human appearance and turning into a trembling ram in a muzzle is worse than death. So the execution in this sense may be more humane. In addition, during the artificially launched process of mass degradation of the population, many doctors did not escape all this, and simply do not understand what they are doing. Here the only question remains: can a ram cure a man, or at least a ram?