Voter Registration Deadline Omaha Nebraska October 25 2024

Thousands of "unregistered residents" lined up at the Douglas County Election Commission on the Voter Registration deadline date of October 25, 2024. Video taken at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. show hundreds of people in line at both times of day. Thousands of people waited until the last minute to register to vote in Douglas County which has it's own electoral college vote which may play a significant role in determining the Presidential Election outcome.
