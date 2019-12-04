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Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος & Κωνσταντίνος Πλεύρης
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318 views • December 04, 2019
Ο Λοχαγός Ανδρέας Πετρόπουλος μαζί με τον Κωνσταντίνο Πλεύρη, καλεσμένοι στην εκπομπή: "Σχολιάζοντας την Επικαιρότητα" (18.9.2019), μιλούν για γεγονότα του παρελθόντος, ο πρώτος ως μέλος του Κ4Α και ο δεύτερος ως επικεφαλής.
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