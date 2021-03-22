IS RUSSIA GOING INTO UKRAINE? STORMCLOUDS FORMING

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Military Situation Map as of 3/22: https://southfront.org/military-situation-in-eastern-ukraine-on-march-22-2021-map-update/
Russian Tanks seen: https://defence-blog.com/news/army/russian-backed-rebels-deploys-tanks-near-demarcation-line-in-eastern-ukraine.html
Turkey training Ukraine troops:https://southfront.org/ukraine-turkey-cooperation-and-offensive-preparations/
Who are the Turkish Special Forces? https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/europe/tu-army-okk.htm
The missing Russian sub: https://southfront.org/nato-in-panic-mode-after-losing-track-of-russian-submarine-in-eastern-mediterranean/
Russian Sub specs: https://www.weaponsystems.net/system/659-Project%20636%20Varshavyanka%20class
Russian Cruise Missile specs: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/3M-54_Kalibr