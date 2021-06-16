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Szlávik János dr. nem oltatná saját gyerekeit
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40 views • June 16, 2021
Miközben az USA-ban gyakorlatilag már nyíltan beszélnek arról, hogy egy átverés volt a koronavírus-járvány, sőt már Németországban is pár napja nyit a sajtó az igazság felé, addig itthon már a gyermekeket oltanák a kísérleti vakcinákkal a SEMMI ellen... ám valami okán...
Szlávik János infektológus főorvos szerint jó kérdés, hogy a saját gyerekét beoltaná-e
Szlávik János infektológus főorvos szerint jó kérdés, hogy a saját gyerekét beoltaná-e
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