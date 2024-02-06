Tucker Carlson's Statement on Why he is Going to Interview Vladimir Putin - full version

Full version of journalist Tucker Carlson's statement on why he is going to interview Vladimir Putin.
"Why I'm interviewing Vladimir Putin" to X/Twitter.
Tucker Carlson announced that he is conducting an interview with Putin because Americans are completely unaware of what is happening in Russia and Ukraine.
Carlson stated that Elon Musk promised not to block his interview when it is published on X.
He aslo said that his team paid for the trip to Moscow themselves, he did not take money from anyone. According to the Carlson, the White House tried twice to sabotage the interview with Putin.
