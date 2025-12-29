BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Augustin Tomas O'Brien Caceres interview for the Gringos in Buenos Aires show by Paul Perry
AugusTV!
AugusTV!
6 followers
1
14 views • 24 hours ago

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-expand-gringos-in-buenos-aires-show

The censored Augustin's interview for "The Gringos in Buenos Aires Podcast" [Pablo Carballo attack] reported to the Fort Lauderdale Police under report T25001434-USA interpol under NFRC250907637826-UK and Policia Federal do Brasil under 2025.09.27.120052.21-BR Anything English related there's a lot of you can't talk for hours about the difference between Scottish Irish American Brazilian like it's a lot Gaelic Asturias now the Northern Spain There is a lot of Gaelic people here If you say Gaelic or Celtic or Anglo or Scottish or Irish like that Full pipes pipes all pipes The pipe would be Northern Spain and Scotland And Ireland there's no pipes I don't think so no Argentinian people loves more Scottish people and Irish people rather than British people Sure Especially after Diego Maradona https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-expand-gringos-in-buenos-aires-show

What do you do here in Argentina Well the short answer is Seguridad Patrimonial What is that Because the things that I have inheritance here and I was managing that from America and from Ireland I had issues Then I came for 3 months but I'm here for 5 years and 3 months now.

Do you like it here? Whatch the full video for all the full story

Keywords
paul perrygringos in buenos airesexpat interview
