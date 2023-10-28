ISRAEL Night Raid of IDF Armored Vehicles into the Gaza Strip - (which yesterday everyone was presenting as the beginning of a full-scale ground operation) - IDF Turned Around Again

Video of another night raid of IDF armored vehicles into the Gaza Strip, which yesterday everyone was strenuously presenting as the beginning of a full-scale ground operation.
It is reported that by the morning, ground units of the Israeli army left Gaza, as had happened before.
adding:
Hamas claims that they managed to disrupt a night IDF ground operation in the Gaza Strip and knock out several Israeli armored vehicles with anti-tank systems.
So far, no evidence has been published to support these claims.
