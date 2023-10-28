Create New Account
ISRAEL Night Raid of IDF Armored Vehicles into the Gaza Strip - (which yesterday everyone was presenting as the beginning of a full-scale ground operation) - IDF Turned Around Again
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Video of another night raid of IDF armored vehicles into the Gaza Strip, which yesterday everyone was strenuously presenting as the beginning of a full-scale ground operation.

It is reported that by the morning, ground units of the Israeli army left Gaza, as had happened before.

Hamas claims that they managed to disrupt a night IDF ground operation in the Gaza Strip and knock out several Israeli armored vehicles with anti-tank systems.

So far, no evidence has been published to support these claims.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

