ISRAEL Night Raid of IDF Armored Vehicles into the Gaza Strip - (which yesterday everyone was presenting as the beginning of a full-scale ground operation) - IDF Turned Around Again

Video of another night raid of IDF armored vehicles into the Gaza Strip, which yesterday everyone was strenuously presenting as the beginning of a full-scale ground operation.

It is reported that by the morning, ground units of the Israeli army left Gaza, as had happened before.

adding:

Hamas claims that they managed to disrupt a night IDF ground operation in the Gaza Strip and knock out several Israeli armored vehicles with anti-tank systems.

So far, no evidence has been published to support these claims.