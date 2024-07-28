Has Our Sun Changed? I Would Love Your Opinions 7/27/24 -- CALIFORNIA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have been watching our skies carefully for many years and as time goes by I have seen a complete transformation of our artificial clouds. Nothing above us looks like it once did. Now many of us are witnessing our now WHITE blinding sun. I believe this is another of our senses that is being harmed to keep us more defenseless....OUR EYE SIGHT. LED lights are now everywhere....intentionally. You can't hardly even find or buy the old incandescent bulbs anywhere. Go shopping for some...and good luck. Thanks in advance for your observations and opinions.
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...
👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'
Climate Fake
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g
👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'
Sacrosanct
https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4
👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533
Real Fishing Life
https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos
3DogGunnit
https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos
Mike Decker II
https://www.youtube.com/@wyomingmikedecker/videos
Dave Holly UK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos
Alaska Sky Watcher
https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos
MontgomeryPeabody
https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody
Sunfire Sky
https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos
Skywise Observations
https://www.youtube.com/@skywiseobservations7118/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
John Graf
https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos