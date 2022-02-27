X22 REPORT Post Midterm Marker Important, 22nd Amendment Comes into Play, TRUMP, Strength & Justice

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POST MIDTERM MARKER IMPORTANT, 22ND AMENDMENT COMES INTO PLAY, TRUMP, STRENGTH & JUSTICE
The [DS] is panicking their money laundering operation is being destroyed right in front of their eyes. Peace will be made when all actors are destroyed or they surrender, tick tock. Timing is everything, Trump needs to wait for the 2 year mark so this way he can have 2 terms, plus two more years according to the 22 amendment. The plan is coming together 1 piece at a time, the [DS] is being dismantled. Scavino signals the storm is coming.
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