© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ukraine is unable to stop FAB aerial bombs with UMPC using by Russian aviation against their facilities. In Liptsy of Kharkov, a temporary deployment point in a four-story building was destroyed by FAB-3000, while FAB-500M62 bombs covered Ukrainian equipment and personnel buildings in Vozdvizhevka, Zaporozhye.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/