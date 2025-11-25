© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great change is about to take place in the world. A new financial system to replace the corrupt debt based fiat system now in place. 700,000 sealed indictments being served and leaders being arrested and held accountable. New Medical technology is about to be released that will make hospitals and drugs obsolete and unnecesary... We will have secure, fraud free, elections, and debt forgiveness. The world is changing and humanity is changing with it for the better...