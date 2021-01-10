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This Could Be Huge for Cannabis in 2021
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100 views • January 10, 2021
Prospects for major federal marijuana reform are poised to take a big step forward now that Democrats appear to be on course to take control of the U.S. Senate.
With the U.S. House of Representatives already in firm control of the Democrats, President-elect Joe Biden looks more likely to have both chambers to advance his agenda.
-Cannabis banking reform that would give marijuana companies greater access to banking services.
-Letting the states decide how to regulate marijuana without any federal interference, such as the STATES Act.
-Descheduling, such as the MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act, which the U.S. House passed late last year in a historic vote.
-Federal legalization of medical and/or recreational marijuana.
Show Notes:
What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market
https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/analyst-color/21/01/19039055/what-a-democratic-victory-in-georgias-runoff-election-means-for-the-stock-market
Cannabis stocks soar with dream Blue Sweep scenario closer
https://seekingalpha.com/news/3649198-cannabis-stocks-soar-dream-blue-sweep-scenario-closer
Here's Why Today Could Be a Huge Day for Cannabis
https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/01/05/heres-why-jan-5-could-be-a-huge-day-for-cannabis/
Federal marijuana reform outlook brightens as Democrats on verge of US Senate control
https://mjbizdaily.com/federal-marijuana-reform-outlook-brightens-as-democrats-on-verge-of-us-senate-control/
Cannabis Industry Outlook 2021
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4397481-cannabis-industry-outlook-2021
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 624 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
With the U.S. House of Representatives already in firm control of the Democrats, President-elect Joe Biden looks more likely to have both chambers to advance his agenda.
-Cannabis banking reform that would give marijuana companies greater access to banking services.
-Letting the states decide how to regulate marijuana without any federal interference, such as the STATES Act.
-Descheduling, such as the MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act, which the U.S. House passed late last year in a historic vote.
-Federal legalization of medical and/or recreational marijuana.
Show Notes:
What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market
https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/analyst-color/21/01/19039055/what-a-democratic-victory-in-georgias-runoff-election-means-for-the-stock-market
Cannabis stocks soar with dream Blue Sweep scenario closer
https://seekingalpha.com/news/3649198-cannabis-stocks-soar-dream-blue-sweep-scenario-closer
Here's Why Today Could Be a Huge Day for Cannabis
https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/01/05/heres-why-jan-5-could-be-a-huge-day-for-cannabis/
Federal marijuana reform outlook brightens as Democrats on verge of US Senate control
https://mjbizdaily.com/federal-marijuana-reform-outlook-brightens-as-democrats-on-verge-of-us-senate-control/
Cannabis Industry Outlook 2021
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4397481-cannabis-industry-outlook-2021
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 624 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Keywords
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