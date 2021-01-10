BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

This Could Be Huge for Cannabis in 2021
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
70 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • January 10, 2021
Prospects for major federal marijuana reform are poised to take a big step forward now that Democrats appear to be on course to take control of the U.S. Senate.

With the U.S. House of Representatives already in firm control of the Democrats, President-elect Joe Biden looks more likely to have both chambers to advance his agenda.

-Cannabis banking reform that would give marijuana companies greater access to banking services.
-Letting the states decide how to regulate marijuana without any federal interference, such as the STATES Act.
-Descheduling, such as the MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act, which the U.S. House passed late last year in a historic vote.
-Federal legalization of medical and/or recreational marijuana.

Show Notes:
What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market
https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/analyst-color/21/01/19039055/what-a-democratic-victory-in-georgias-runoff-election-means-for-the-stock-market
Cannabis stocks soar with dream Blue Sweep scenario closer
https://seekingalpha.com/news/3649198-cannabis-stocks-soar-dream-blue-sweep-scenario-closer
Here's Why Today Could Be a Huge Day for Cannabis
https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/01/05/heres-why-jan-5-could-be-a-huge-day-for-cannabis/
Federal marijuana reform outlook brightens as Democrats on verge of US Senate control
https://mjbizdaily.com/federal-marijuana-reform-outlook-brightens-as-democrats-on-verge-of-us-senate-control/
Cannabis Industry Outlook 2021
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4397481-cannabis-industry-outlook-2021

Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/
https://www.CthreeFund.com

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 624 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Keywords
cannabismarijuanalegalize it
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump&#8217;s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Seven States Declare Fuel Emergencies as Trump’s War Pushes Global Energy Supplies Into Catastrophic Shortage

Mike Adams
The USDA&#8217;s $8 Billion Farmer Bailout Is Communism Disguised as Relief

The USDA’s $8 Billion Farmer Bailout Is Communism Disguised as Relief

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: The battle over vaccine profits, pricing and public trust

Belle Carter
Iraq Detains Ukrainian Nationals Suspected in Plot Against Gulf Oil Facilities

Iraq Detains Ukrainian Nationals Suspected in Plot Against Gulf Oil Facilities

Garrison Vance
IMF Chief Calls for AI Guardrails as Officials Weigh Economic Risks and Opportunities

IMF Chief Calls for AI Guardrails as Officials Weigh Economic Risks and Opportunities

Edison Reed
Trump&#8217;s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Trump’s Truth Social Daily Traffic Falls 36% YoY in September

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy