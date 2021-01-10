This Could Be Huge for Cannabis in 2021

Prospects for major federal marijuana reform are poised to take a big step forward now that Democrats appear to be on course to take control of the U.S. Senate.With the U.S. House of Representatives already in firm control of the Democrats, President-elect Joe Biden looks more likely to have both chambers to advance his agenda.-Cannabis banking reform that would give marijuana companies greater access to banking services.-Letting the states decide how to regulate marijuana without any federal interference, such as the STATES Act.-Descheduling, such as the MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act, which the U.S. House passed late last year in a historic vote.-Federal legalization of medical and/or recreational marijuana.Show Notes:What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock MarketCannabis stocks soar with dream Blue Sweep scenario closerHere's Why Today Could Be a Huge Day for CannabisFederal marijuana reform outlook brightens as Democrats on verge of US Senate controlCannabis Industry Outlook 2021Guest:Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.Host:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 624 of The Talking Hedge Interviews CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.Keywords:Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI