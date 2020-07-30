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Social Engineering - Question Everything
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16 views • July 30, 2020
What percentage of our thoughts are actually our own? You might be surprised. We have been conditioned to believe we must trust the "Experts" or subject matter "Authorities." Time to recognize the fact that we are being systematically lied to our entire lives. Once we get past that initial cognitive dissonance we begin to recognize deception and be more open and receptive to truth.
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