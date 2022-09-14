BEAST SYSTEM: STRONG WARNINGS ON CHILDREN & GOVT. EXECUTIONS

#AMERICA #BEAST #ENDGAME(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: America will change in the future. Freedom and liberty will become search and seizure, stop and frisk, heavy-handed spying government and a monitored society. The future is not what you think. Raise up your children so they can know God, honor you, and not be carried away by the blatant socialization and rebel culture that is already sweeping the youth away. Ephesians 6:4 "And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord." Whoever does not believe, whoever will not fortify themselves and their household with prayer and repentance so that God can build strong faith in them, that one will experience the agony of being an 'unwise virgin' in the Beast system.





FULL LINK TO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCv8WGL2dXo





READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/





