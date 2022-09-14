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BEAST SYSTEM: STRONG WARNINGS ON CHILDREN & GOVT. EXECUTIONS
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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384 views • September 14, 2022

#AMERICA #BEAST #ENDGAME

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Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: America will change in the future. Freedom and liberty will become search and seizure, stop and frisk, heavy-handed spying government and a monitored society. The future is not what you think. Raise up your children so they can know God, honor you, and not be carried away by the blatant socialization and rebel culture that is already sweeping the youth away. Ephesians 6:4 "And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord." Whoever does not believe, whoever will not fortify themselves and their household with prayer and repentance so that God can build strong faith in them, that one will experience the agony of being an 'unwise virgin' in the Beast system.


FULL LINK TO VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCv8WGL2dXo


READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/


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end times prophecy beast system new world order one world government totalitarian totalitarians totalitarianism communism socialism communist socialist state-run media state control central centralized power iron fist Nazi rule Naziism prefect prefecture inspection search and seizure stop and frisk iron laws new laws big government bloated budget red tape false bureaucracy bureaucrats stagnant dwindling loss of influence mind control spying neighborhood watch secrets snitch telling hiding fear reportage reports recording taxes local state crown yoke pressure suffering repent martyrs saints blood death Revelation Daniel prophecy decrees truth Jesus says repent


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America will change in the future. Freedom and liberty will become search and seizure, stop and frisk, heavy-handed spying government and a monitored society. The future is not what you think. Raise up your children so they can know God, honor their parents, and not be carried away by the blatant socialization and rebel culture that is already sweeping the youth away. Ephesians 6:4 "And you, fathers, do not provoke your children to wrath, but bring them up in the training and admonition of the Lord." Whoever does not believe, whoever will not fortify themselves and their household with prayer and repentance so that God can build strong faith in them, that one will experience the agony of being an 'unwise virgin' in the Beast system. This is a snippet of a one year-old prophetic message from September 27, 2021, POGROMS IN AMERICA.

FULL LINK TO VIDEO: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BCv8WGL2dXo

READ PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/17/pogroms-in-america-july-17-2021/


Keywords
communismsocialistsocialismpowernew world ordermediaend timesone world governmentcommunistbeast systemtotalitarianismcentraltotalitariantotalitariansstop and friskcentralizedstate controlnaziisminspectioniron fiststate-runprefectprefecturenazi rulesearch and seizure
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