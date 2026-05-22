Western strong independent women go into Tribulation Age & weak dependent men are raptured. Repent!

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). Post-1960s "love & light" "hugs & kisses" Sananda Jesus' millions of Western feminist nations' "equal marriage partners" "women's head coverings rebelling" "men's pants cross-dressers transvestite" androgynous "strong independent women" fake Christian women will be thrown into the 7-year Tribulation Age just as unclean prideful leprous Miriam was expelled 7 days. The true Jesus' very few remnant real Christian samurai warriors of Christ "weak dependent men," who depend & have faith in God's love & faithfulness & power & Word & Holy Spirit & righteousness, and who kamikaze attacked Satan Lucifer & the billions of enemies and got cooked alive by microwave oven weapons will be raptured just as in the 7 Hebrew wedding days. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Up to now, the “weak dependent men” real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, who are weak and who are dependent on the Almighty God YHWH Jesus for strength, have been fighting the governments & militaries & tens of thousands of nephilim reptilian hybrid CIA NSA MI6 FBI Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops Satanist assassins & world Satanist secret society nephilim reptilian elites & their fallen angel bosses & Satan Lucifer single-handedly to protect the millions of “strong independent women” cowardly traitors fake Christian women who betrayed the real Christians & Jesus like family dogs, in order to avoid assassination attempts & avoid getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons & avoid ridicule from all their church donators, but after the rapture, the Western strong independent women will no longer have the protection of the “weak dependent men” samurai warriors of Christ and God’s so-called “evil patriarchy Jesus’ toxic masculinity,” so these millions of Western feminist nations’ women will be raped by their reptilian hybrid nephilim men, and used as Mengele experiment test subjects for their bioweapons against the humans, and used as livestock human meat food because women’s meat are softer, and used as surrogate mothers to breed a nephilim & chimera cryptid vampire werewolf gargoyle offspring army to fight Jesus at Armageddon during his Second-Coming. The millions of Western “strong independent women,” who we “weak dependent men” had been protecting from countless nuclear wars & from being made into a livestock specie for the Noah’s Atlantis days nephilim reptilian elites, will have their wish granted in getting rid of what the reptilian pedophile cannibal Satanist witch feminist globalist elites call as the “evil patriarchy toxic masculinity only spiritual guardians of the women.” Satan Lucifer will also finally have his wish granted by separating the women from the male spiritual protection, because they created weak cowardly traitor grandsons & sons. After the rapture of us “weak dependent men” real Christian samurai warriors of Christ to heaven, these “strong independent women” will now be free to show their true identities by eating & killing each other, because God’s Holy Spirit restraining presence & holiness & love & protection & peace & joy & compassion & goodness & mercy & order will be removed from the earth. There will only be “female witchcraft rebellion” left on the earth to devour each other. It will be hell on earth after the rapture, just like in Noah’s nephilim reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elites’ days.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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