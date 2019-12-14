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SENSUAL 4 HAND MEDITATION For MEN - Narrated by a Deep, Mature, Female Voice (MILF)
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232 views • December 14, 2019
In my efforts to continually help men understand women better and becoming their best selves, I've created another short mediation video. This one has you and two pairs of female hands on your body.
This is Youtube friendly so it's pretty tame. However, I do hope you enjoy it and find relaxation and pleasure by listening to it. I encourage your comments and feedback.
Special Thank You for the Creative Commons use of the music from Songs of Eden...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuJeAh_gV9Ng8DWrQKRtFuw
and https://www.soundeffectsplus.com/
________________________________________________
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of The Hidden Hand...
Contact Dyann at: [email protected]
This is Youtube friendly so it's pretty tame. However, I do hope you enjoy it and find relaxation and pleasure by listening to it. I encourage your comments and feedback.
Special Thank You for the Creative Commons use of the music from Songs of Eden...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuJeAh_gV9Ng8DWrQKRtFuw
and https://www.soundeffectsplus.com/
________________________________________________
Thank you for your interest in The Body House..
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover here - https://www.getindiebill.com/store/list/TheBodyHouse
OR on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
The Body House Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
The Relaters Manual - http://thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/dyannbridges
Switter - https://switter.at/@DyannBridges
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thebodyhouse1/
Tryst - https://tryst.link/massage/dyann-bridges
Connect and Join the fringe - https://confirmsubscription.com/h/i/CD6F0D6A24C9B45C
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
The Body House Chronicles - https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
The Body House Chronicles - Chronicling the fringe...
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of The Hidden Hand...
Contact Dyann at: [email protected]
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