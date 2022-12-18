Create New Account
Petro-RMB And Nuclear Expansion Are Sounding The Death Knell For The CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gnews.org/articles/584128

摘要：On December 9 local time, Xi Jinping announced at the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that he will import large amount of crude oil from the GCC countries, expand the import of liquefied natural gas, and use the platform of the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange to carry out RMB settlements of crude oil and gas trades. At the same time, the China Gulf Nuclear Technology Forum and the Nuclear Security Demonstration Center have been established to train talents in the use of nuclear energy and nuclear technology for the Gulf countries. So far, Xi Jinping's obvious ambitions of financial penetration and nuclear expansion in the Middle East are exposed.

