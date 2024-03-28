Without the world, it will be fine (Israeli satire)
26 views
•
Published 21 hours ago
•
Posted 27March2024 Eretz_Nehederet:
Israeli satire about UN, EU and US pressure on Israel to surrender to Hamas Terrorist.
Keywords
usuneugaza warisrael knesset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos