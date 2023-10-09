Israel posted Oct 7, an old video from May 15, 2021 Controlled Demolition of Media Towers

Israel posted old video from May 15, 2021 Controlled Demolition of Media Towers.
The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing a Cyber Attack
The Website is down.
“Israel will be forced to send ground troops into Gaza,” Netanyahu told (https://www.axios.com/2023/10/09/netanyahu-ground-invasion-gaza-israel-hamas-biden)Biden.
🐻That is, there will be a ground operation and a big war.
"We have to go in," Bibi tells Biden as Israel prepares for possible ground invasion of Gaza
"We can't negotiate now."
