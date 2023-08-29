Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Pandemic was a Hoax, New Study Says 99% of Covid Deaths NOT Caused by the Virus
channel image
The New American
2223 Subscribers
2527 views
Published 19 hours ago

You and I have known from the beginning that the pandemic was pure fear mongering. It is still nice to have even more confirmation from a new study. Watch the video for much more information.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

Bannon’s War Room - Natalie Winters: Federal Government Is Starting Covid-19 Emergency Contracts Expiring In 2025

https://rumble.com/v3cqd73-natalie-winters-federal-government-is-starting-covid-19-emergency-contracts.html

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
hoaxpandemiccovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket