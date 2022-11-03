Welcome To Proverbs Club.Disobedience And Smugness Are Deadly.
Proverbs 1:32 (NIV).
32) For the waywardness of the simple will kill them,
and the complacency of fools will destroy them;
33) but whoever listens to me will live in safety
and be at ease, without fear of harm.”
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fools have no regard for wisdom.
And so, they endanger themselves with their lack of concern and errant paths.
