CTP (20260224, S3EFebSpecial8) Debra Griffin - Judas - BTS/SP video

CTP (S3EFebSpecial8) Judas, Redemption, And The Weight Of Choice

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We talk with Deborah Griffin about reframing Judas inside the story of redemption, how calling can outrun credentials, and why love must reshape judgment and church life. From cancer survival to a quiet nudge to write, Deborah shares how obedience, mercy, and free will meet at the cross.

• Judas as part of prophecy and redemption

• Free will held within God’s sovereignty

• Substance of message over perfect grammar

• Surviving cancer and learning God’s voice

• Poverty, compassion, and having God’s heart

• Discernment without hypocrisy or cruelty

• Church as people on mission, not buildings

• Practical love for widows, orphans, and the unseen

• Balancing accountability with mercy in daily life

• How to find Deborah’s book and connect

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear