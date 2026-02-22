CTP (20260224, S3EFebSpecial8) Debra Griffin - Judas - BTS/SP video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EFebSpecial8) Judas, Redemption, And The Weight Of Choice
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We talk with Deborah Griffin about reframing Judas inside the story of redemption, how calling can outrun credentials, and why love must reshape judgment and church life. From cancer survival to a quiet nudge to write, Deborah shares how obedience, mercy, and free will meet at the cross.
• Judas as part of prophecy and redemption
• Free will held within God’s sovereignty
• Substance of message over perfect grammar
• Surviving cancer and learning God’s voice
• Poverty, compassion, and having God’s heart
• Discernment without hypocrisy or cruelty
• Church as people on mission, not buildings
• Practical love for widows, orphans, and the unseen
• Balancing accountability with mercy in daily life
• How to find Deborah’s book and connect
https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP
CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout
CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE