Dr. Manuel Johnson With Prophetic Intel on (GLORY DAYS NOT GLOOMY DAYS) THE BEST IS YET TO COME!
Meri Crouley
Published 19 hours ago

Meri interviews Pastor Manuel Johnson who has often been seen on the ELIJAH STREAMS NETWORK with PROPHETIC INSIGHT for AMERICA. Dr. Johnson will be in CHICAGO at the OPEN THE HEAVENS CONFERENCE and will be PRAYING over People in person for a PROPHETIC IMPARTATION. FREE ADMISSION and VIP TICKETS are $77.00 if PURCHASED before AUGUST 10TH. REGISTER and GET TICKETS AT MERICROULEY.COM


Follow Dr. Manuel Johnson at https://megapraiseministries.com
Follow Meri Crouley on TELEGRAM at https://t.me/MeriCrouleyGroup


