SUDDEN COLLAPSE: Are they nuking the VAXXED using 5G and SMART PHONES? 💉💉💉

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He was holding his phone, looks like he was zapped. I’ve seen many videos similar to this. Are they killing the vaccinated using 5G and smart phones?The vaxxed are filled with “Graphene Oxide” and it reacts to 5G frequencies.
Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES
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