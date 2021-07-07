Brave Vaccine Victims Come Forward to Warns Us! While America’s Largest Teachers Union of 3 Million Declares War on Parents Who Oppose Critical Race Theory Forcing It Into K-12 Schools

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Brave Vaccine Victims Come Forward to Warns Us! America’s Largest Teachers Union of 3 Million Declares War on Parents Who Oppose Critical Race Theory Forcing It Into K-12 Schools! Top Canadian Pathologist On COVID: 'Greatest Hoax Ever Perpetrated'! WaPo Uses January 6th To Target Christians! And More!
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https://100percentfedup.com/americas-largest-teachers-union-of-3-million-declares-war-on-parents-who-oppose-critical-race-theory-forcing-it-into-k-12-schools/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-05-children-gassed-with-carbon-dioxide-mask-mandates.html
https://welovetrump.com/2021/07/05/tajikistan-emerges-as-first-country-in-the-world-to-make-covid-vaccines-mandatory/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/identity-ashli-babbitt-killer-confirmed-careless-capitol-police-lieutenant-protected-democrats-pelosi-deep-state-fbi/
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