010519 The Perfect Storm: Hillary - Ukraine - Iran

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Investigative Journalist Pete Santili comes forward with BOMBSHELL information from former Congressman Steve Stockman linking Hillary Clinton to violating Iran Sanctions as SOS while selling weapons grade steel to the largest state sponsor of terror!
https://www.newsweek.com/2015/04/24/h...
https://www.wnd.com/2015/04/congressm...