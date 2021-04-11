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COVID-19: Unmasking the Panic-demic Part 5
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90 views • April 11, 2021
End lockdowns NOW! – Reckless advice or good science?
A year has passed since the whole world accepted the idea that national lockdowns and stay-at-home orders are a solution to curb down the impact of a new respiratory virus. And what has initially been sold to the public as a 2-3 weeks temporary measure to flatten the curve, morphed into a more or less permanent intrusion into normal life – the so called, “new normal.” The question however that needs to be asked is why indeed has the vast majority of the world’s population accepted lockdowns as a legitimate measure to prevent excess morbidity and mortality from a viral respiratory disease? Is quarantining entire populations of healthy individuals truly a scientifically-based measure that has successful historical precedents? Are the governments of the world truly “following the science” by their continual imposition of lockdown orders to this very day? Have then the lockdowns worked as advertised by our governments, public health overlords and the mainstream media? Please check out part 5 of Unmasking the Panic-demic and find out!
Relevant links:
Pastor Matthew Trewhella, COVID-19 & Quarantine Laws: https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=33020223132771
Professor Hendrik Streeck, as cited by Senator and Dr. Scott Jensen: https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-real-covid-19-death-rate/
Sanjeev Sabhlok: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/xi-jinpings-use-of-hysteria-as-warfare-part-1/
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/given-new-data-we-must-downgrade-the-severity-of-this-pandemic/
Dr. Roger Hodkinson: https://www.publicrelationscanada.com/post/renowned-doctor-blasts-corona-hysteria
Dr. Pablo Goldschmidt: https://www.clarin.com/buena-vida/coronavirus-panico-injustificado-dice-virologo-argentino-francia_0_yVcmJ4RM.html
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: https://www.wodarg.com/medical-detectives/medical-detectives-english/
Dr. Yoram Lass: https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/05/22/nothing-can-justify-this-destruction-of-peoples-lives/
Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0141076820924587
Dr. D.A. Henderson et al.: http://www.upmc-biosecurity.org/website/resources/publications/2006/2006-09-15-diseasemitigationcontrolpandemicflu.html
WHO Writing Group: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/12/1/05-1371_article
WHO 2019 report: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf?ua=1
American Institute For Economic Research, Lockdowns do not control the coronavirus: https://www.aier.org/article/lockdowns-do-not-control-the-coronavirus-the-evidence/
Lockdown U.S. states suffer more COVID deaths on average: https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/02/03/latest-news-274/#lockdown-states-suffer-more-covid-deaths-on-average
Dr. Knut Wittkowski: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4wIsshE4Q4
Prof. Michael Levitt et al.: https://thebfd.co.nz/2020/08/24/countering-the-second-wave-with-facts-not-misconceptions/
Ivor Cummins, Crucial viral update, December 7, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOjH1xbxqzM
Published papers on lockdown failures and harms: https://thefatemperor.com/published-papers-and-data-on-lockdown-weak-efficacy-and-lockdown-huge-harms/
Stanford’s research group: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13484
Christian Bjørnskov: https://academic.oup.com/cesifo/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cesifo/ifab003/6199605
Dr. Mike Yeadon et al.: https://lockdownsceptics.org/addressing-the-cv19-second-wave/
American Institute For Economic Research: https://www.aier.org/article/what-they-said-about-lockdowns-before-2020/
Steve Jalsevac: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/ontario-ignores-effective-covid-interventions-imposes-still-another-province-wide-shutdown?utm_source=must_reads
“Herd stupidity!" Desmond Swayne calls out coronavirus fearmongering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl3d8DZwQlo
Dr. David Nabarro (WHO special envoy on COVID-19): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNOxl6kH4QQ
Desmond Swayne anti-lockdown speech in parliament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOdstAhVd_4
Ivor Cummins’ interview with Dr. Malcolm Kendrick: https://thefatemperor.com/ep102-dr-malcolm-kendrick-first-hand-experience-the-lowdown-on-lockdown/
John Carpay, Lawyer for GraceLife Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qse1mesoxMs
COVID-19 age-specific infection fatality rates:
https://www.tulipgospel.org/unmasking-the-panic-demic/covid-19-fast-facts-fatality-rate
A year has passed since the whole world accepted the idea that national lockdowns and stay-at-home orders are a solution to curb down the impact of a new respiratory virus. And what has initially been sold to the public as a 2-3 weeks temporary measure to flatten the curve, morphed into a more or less permanent intrusion into normal life – the so called, “new normal.” The question however that needs to be asked is why indeed has the vast majority of the world’s population accepted lockdowns as a legitimate measure to prevent excess morbidity and mortality from a viral respiratory disease? Is quarantining entire populations of healthy individuals truly a scientifically-based measure that has successful historical precedents? Are the governments of the world truly “following the science” by their continual imposition of lockdown orders to this very day? Have then the lockdowns worked as advertised by our governments, public health overlords and the mainstream media? Please check out part 5 of Unmasking the Panic-demic and find out!
Relevant links:
Pastor Matthew Trewhella, COVID-19 & Quarantine Laws: https://www.sermonaudio.com/sermoninfo.asp?SID=33020223132771
Professor Hendrik Streeck, as cited by Senator and Dr. Scott Jensen: https://www.brasscheck.com/video/the-real-covid-19-death-rate/
Sanjeev Sabhlok: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/xi-jinpings-use-of-hysteria-as-warfare-part-1/
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/seeing-the-invisible/given-new-data-we-must-downgrade-the-severity-of-this-pandemic/
Dr. Roger Hodkinson: https://www.publicrelationscanada.com/post/renowned-doctor-blasts-corona-hysteria
Dr. Pablo Goldschmidt: https://www.clarin.com/buena-vida/coronavirus-panico-injustificado-dice-virologo-argentino-francia_0_yVcmJ4RM.html
Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: https://www.wodarg.com/medical-detectives/medical-detectives-english/
Dr. Yoram Lass: https://www.spiked-online.com/2020/05/22/nothing-can-justify-this-destruction-of-peoples-lives/
Dr. Peter C. Gøtzsche: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/0141076820924587
Dr. D.A. Henderson et al.: http://www.upmc-biosecurity.org/website/resources/publications/2006/2006-09-15-diseasemitigationcontrolpandemicflu.html
WHO Writing Group: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/12/1/05-1371_article
WHO 2019 report: https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf?ua=1
American Institute For Economic Research, Lockdowns do not control the coronavirus: https://www.aier.org/article/lockdowns-do-not-control-the-coronavirus-the-evidence/
Lockdown U.S. states suffer more COVID deaths on average: https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/02/03/latest-news-274/#lockdown-states-suffer-more-covid-deaths-on-average
Dr. Knut Wittkowski: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4wIsshE4Q4
Prof. Michael Levitt et al.: https://thebfd.co.nz/2020/08/24/countering-the-second-wave-with-facts-not-misconceptions/
Ivor Cummins, Crucial viral update, December 7, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TOjH1xbxqzM
Published papers on lockdown failures and harms: https://thefatemperor.com/published-papers-and-data-on-lockdown-weak-efficacy-and-lockdown-huge-harms/
Stanford’s research group: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/eci.13484
Christian Bjørnskov: https://academic.oup.com/cesifo/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cesifo/ifab003/6199605
Dr. Mike Yeadon et al.: https://lockdownsceptics.org/addressing-the-cv19-second-wave/
American Institute For Economic Research: https://www.aier.org/article/what-they-said-about-lockdowns-before-2020/
Steve Jalsevac: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/ontario-ignores-effective-covid-interventions-imposes-still-another-province-wide-shutdown?utm_source=must_reads
“Herd stupidity!" Desmond Swayne calls out coronavirus fearmongering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pl3d8DZwQlo
Dr. David Nabarro (WHO special envoy on COVID-19): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNOxl6kH4QQ
Desmond Swayne anti-lockdown speech in parliament: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOdstAhVd_4
Ivor Cummins’ interview with Dr. Malcolm Kendrick: https://thefatemperor.com/ep102-dr-malcolm-kendrick-first-hand-experience-the-lowdown-on-lockdown/
John Carpay, Lawyer for GraceLife Church: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qse1mesoxMs
COVID-19 age-specific infection fatality rates:
https://www.tulipgospel.org/unmasking-the-panic-demic/covid-19-fast-facts-fatality-rate
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